Violin tutor who cussed out students on social media issues apology

SOMETIMES in certain situations we have to think before we say something we regret in the heat of the moment, before it bites us back leaving us to do unnecessary damage control.

Since the fiasco with the violin teacher’s rants about his students made rounds online, he has apologised for his actions.

The teacher, known as Chia Xu Jie, posted his apology in the Malaysia Education Info (And Homeschooling too) Facebook group, calling his rants by cussing out his students as “stupid”, thoughtless gossip between him and his close circle of friends.

“This was meant to be a private post intended for my close friends, not more than 10 people.

“The friends thought it would resonate as a silly, funny rant but clearly it was not. I promise it was not meant for the public.

“When I posted these stories, I admit that I didn’t think twice before I (acted). I deeply regret doing this, I promise I will not do it again because this is very unprofessional behaviour,” Chia said in his post.

He reflected in his apology that his role as a teacher is to help his students become better in their craft, educating them while accepting the fact that many may not agree with his statement.

“Educators around might know how I feel when the students do not practice and waste their precious time and learn nothing.

“Despite that, I would like to reiterate my wrongful action because it is never right to cuss at a student or to expose them on social media platforms,” he added.

In the wake of these private posts going viral, Chia said that he had received a barrage of “hateful comments, harassing messages and calls”.

“My house address has been publicly shared on social media. This truly affected my normal life and my personal safety has been threatened, so I have lodged a police report for my own safety,” Chia explained.

The violin tutor also mentioned that he has taken legal action against the woman who first exposed his posts on social media, claiming she “affected his human rights”.

He concluded by profusely apologising for his actions once more and hoped that people will find it in their hearts to forgive an “immature young adult who is trying to find his way”.

“I can understand that you would label me as stupid and unethical and I would humbly accept them because my actions were unacceptable.

“I would not deny my wrongdoings, I would like to say sorry again to the students and their parents for what I have done,” he said.

Netizens, however, were of the opinion that the apology was not as sincere as it he thought, whilst calling him out for his lawsuit against the woman who initially exposed him.

“Wait...So you’re sorry in public but you’re not sorry in private? You’re really missing the whole point. I am baffled and speechless with this half apology,” a netizen remarked.

“No, you did not feel sorry at all for your actions, you only feel sorry for being exposed. The lawsuit part shows your true colours,” another netizen pointed out.