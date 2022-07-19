American store goes viral for whitewashing Indian cuisines

WESTERN countries have often been careless when dealing with Asian cultures. Whether it be portraying our cultures on screen or adopting our customs, our western counterparts tend to overlook crucial aspects of our traditions.

Take this American store in Washington for instance. The restaurant which specialises in Indian cuisines has gone viral for mislabeling and misnaming traditional Indian dishes.

According to Twitter user, Inika, the restaurant has indeed ‘white washed’ several of its traditional Indian offerings. The food outlet, for example, named its vadais which is served with dhal curry ‘Dunked doughnut (savoury fried doughnuts) delight’.

The outlet also named its idlis dhal curry dish as dunked rice cake delight. On top of that, they also label plain thosais as ‘naked crepes’ and masala thosais as ‘smashed potato crepes’. As expected, users online have been outraged over this reckless handling.