Boy’s head stuck in a traffic cone for thirty minutes

A BOY from Johor Bahru had a narrow escape after his head got caught in a traffic cone.

The 10-year-old, a student at SK Api Api, reportedly inserted his head into the cone as a joke while playing with his friends at school. However, he was unable to get his head back out again, and as a result, was trapped in it for over thirty minutes.

Despite attempts by his teachers and friends to free him, the boy remained trapped, and it took a call to the local fire department before the right tooks could be brought over to cut through the cone.

“Six firefighters rushed to the scene with an SOS Rescue Tool after receiving a call about the incident at 1.28 pm,” said Pontian Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Ezal Azman.

Fortunately, he and his team found a safe way to remove the cone. Ezal noted that they “spent 20 minutes freeing the 10-year-old by cutting the cone using the rescue tool.”