Female gas cylinder supplier shocks netizens with her physical strength

CARRYING a gas cylinder is no easy task. Lifting one needs a great deal of physical power and energy due to its high weight. But for 30-year-old Khairunissa, the task is a piece of cake!

Yup, the Terengganu native is capable of handling not one, not two but FOUR gas cylinders all at once. In fact, she makes it all look so effortless when she is pushing the cylinders simultaneously!

With over three years of experience, Khairunissa is used to lugging two gas cylinders at once and climbing up the stairs to give them to customers who live in apartments. Aside from that, she also often drives a forklift and a lorry.

However, this was not always the case. Before her husband’s passing, she had never physically delivered gas cylinders to customers.