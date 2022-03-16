Indonesian parents sell their newborn son to pay off hospital bills

MONEY does not come easy for everyone. Given the growing inflation, it can be difficult to make ends meet. Hence, many of us at times sell off our existing possessions to pay off our hefty bills.

But for one Indonesian couple, the price was a lot more.

The couple who resided in Karak, Pahang sold off their newborn baby son for RM4,000. According to Kosmo!, they had been struggling with their finances due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other circumstances. The pair, who are in their 20s, were unemployed.

Their rented home in Karak had also been destroyed due to the flood last year. Therefore, they had no means of providing for their newborn son.

And so decided to sell their newborn son to pay for their hospital bill at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

News of the baby being put up for sale reached the ears of a local couple. Married for over nine years, the pair had always wanted a child but unfortunately had not been able to conceive.