Viral KL claypot chicken rice hawker denies using non-halal ingredients

Ahmad Muzakin, 48, the stall owner has come forward to deny the allegations that he uses rice wine in his claypot chicken rice, according to Harian Metro .

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has even responded to the matter. In a Facebook post , Jakim confirmed that they have never issued a halal certificate to the claypot chicken rice stall.

PETALING JAYA: A popular Malay-owned claypot chicken rice stall located in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur recently found itself in hot water when it was accused of using non-halal ingredients and lacked a valid Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

The father of three said that he was upset that there were a few parties that made such a disclosure without double checking and meeting with him and instead, continued to claim that one of the bottles contained non-halal substances.

He however admitted that his stall lacked a halal certification from Jakim but he added that many other Muslim shops did not have the certification either.

“I did not consider it to be a big issue because I am a Muslim and I understand my responsibilities, I wouldn’t hide the ingredients that I use.

“The two bottles contained sesame oil and when used simultaneously, I get double drops of oil without having to pour it multiple times. But I acknowledge that the sesame oil factory does not have halal certification, but I am confident that there are no non-halal ingredients in the oil,” said Muzakin.

Ahmad Muzakin, who currently holds a valid business licence, also told Harian Metro that he plans to apply for a halal certificate from Jakim and will be attending a relevant course.