Viral KL claypot chicken rice hawker denies using non-halal ingredients

PETALING JAYA: A popular Malay-owned claypot chicken rice stall located in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur recently found itself in hot water when it was accused of using non-halal ingredients and lacked a valid Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).
The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has even responded to the matter. In a Facebook post, Jakim confirmed that they have never issued a halal certificate to the claypot chicken rice stall.
Ahmad Muzakin, 48, the stall owner has come forward to deny the allegations that he uses rice wine in his claypot chicken rice, according to Harian Metro.
The father of three said that he was upset that there were a few parties that made such a disclosure without double checking and meeting with him and instead, continued to claim that one of the bottles contained non-halal substances.
He however admitted that his stall lacked a halal certification from Jakim but he added that many other Muslim shops did not have the certification either.
“I did not consider it to be a big issue because I am a Muslim and I understand my responsibilities, I wouldn’t hide the ingredients that I use.
“The two bottles contained sesame oil and when used simultaneously, I get double drops of oil without having to pour it multiple times. But I acknowledge that the sesame oil factory does not have halal certification, but I am confident that there are no non-halal ingredients in the oil,” said Muzakin.
Ahmad Muzakin, who currently holds a valid business licence, also told Harian Metro that he plans to apply for a halal certificate from Jakim and will be attending a relevant course.