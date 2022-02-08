Local trading guru called out for lying about private plane

CON artists have long existed before the dawn of social media. These individuals will devise ingenious plans to steal from innocent citizens.

Take this one local ‘trading guru’ for instance. Like many alleged ‘successful’ gurus, he projected himself as a successful figure in the trading business.

Despite being very young, he claimed to have the answers to becoming rich and prosperous. And all users needed to do to be as successful as him was to pay and subscribe to his trading plan.

Thankfully, one netizen was not afraid of calling him out on his lies. Mohammad Nur Iman took to his Facebook page to specifically point out how this trader was lying about owning a private jet.

He pointed out: “This is a Gulfstream private jet that has been registered in the United States, owned by a company in Florida. Its flight history shows that it indeed landed in Subang and Kuching a few days ago, before returning to Dubai.”

Muhammad knew this info because he had previously worked at an airport. Hence, he utilised his connections to obtain the information on the plane.