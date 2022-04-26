Lorde explains why she ‘shushes’ fans during concerts

KIWI SUPERSTAR Lorde has returned to Instagram amid her social media break. The songstress broke her promise to address a recent criticism over her tendency to ‘shush’ fans at her concerts. According to the online thread, this was especially apparent when she was performing her hit, Writer in the Dark.

Though the singer did not directly respond from her account, she did send a reply video to a fan account on Instagram. “I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” said the singer from her bed.

“That was something I did in that one song, a couple of times when I wanted to sing it a cappella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different.”

She continued, “If you come to my shows, you know it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also, that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

The controversy which started on Twitter, compiled old clips of Lorde holding up her hand to ‘silence’ fans when she was performing her tune, Writer in the Dark. The post garnered over 9,000 retweets and tons of criticism - many users calling the situation “embarrassing”.