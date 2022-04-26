Lorde explains why she ‘shushes’ fans during concerts

KIWI SUPERSTAR Lorde has returned to Instagram amid her social media break. The songstress broke her promise to address a recent criticism over her tendency to ‘shush’ fans at her concerts. According to the online thread, this was especially apparent when she was performing her hit, Writer in the Dark.
Though the singer did not directly respond from her account, she did send a reply video to a fan account on Instagram. “I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” said the singer from her bed.
“That was something I did in that one song, a couple of times when I wanted to sing it a cappella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different.”
She continued, “If you come to my shows, you know it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also, that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”
The controversy which started on Twitter, compiled old clips of Lorde holding up her hand to ‘silence’ fans when she was performing her tune, Writer in the Dark. The post garnered over 9,000 retweets and tons of criticism - many users calling the situation “embarrassing”.
However, the video was not Lorde’s first attempt at clearing her name. She recently spoke on the issue at her recent concert. “The internet has decided that this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows because, you know, it's such a communal vibe.
“We're all singing and screaming all the time. But I think occasionally there are moments for silence, and there are moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person, and there are moments that are all of ours, and that's just life.”
She concluded her speech by asking fans to sing along. “So, I’m going to sing this song. I haven’t sung it since 2018, and all I ask of you is to sing this as loudly as you’d like, so we can show the fucking trolls what it sounds like.”