Man claims penis shrunk after COVID-19 infection

VARIOUS health implications can come from a Covid-19 infection. Reports have shown that patients continue to suffer a range of health problems even after recovery. However, few would have thought it could also affect the genitals.

Yup, you heard that right! According to a male patient in the US, his penis became smaller after he recovered from his Covid-19 infection.

The patient spoke about his predicament as a guest on the sexual health podcast, How To Do It.

“My penis had shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average – not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch-and-a-half, and have become decidedly less than average.”

He also reported experiencing erectile dysfunction problems after discharging from the hospital. Based on his doctor’s consultations, this is due to vascular (vein) damage in the erectile tissue of his penis.