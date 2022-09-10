Man gets slapped by girlfriend for lollipop ring proposal

ASKING someone’s hand in marriage is a decision one should seriously ponder beforehand. Though it is romantic, proposals are not something to take lightly given their cultural symbolism.

One gentleman recently learned that the hard way. The man who was at a baseball game got slapped by his girlfriend after publicly proposing to her with a lollipop ring.

According to the recorded video, the viral incident started with the man stopping his girlfriend as she was walking down the stairs to her seat during the game.

The man then tugged his confused girlfriend near him, kissed her and said: “I love you” as he got down on one knee. The girlfriend was gasping in disbelief with her hand over her mouth, anticipating what would happen next.

Spectators nearby also begin pulling their cameras out to record the “special moment” between the pair. Assuming the proposal would go smoothly, the event’s official camera crew joined to broadcast the moment on the big screens.