Man gets slapped by girlfriend for lollipop ring proposal

ASKING someone’s hand in marriage is a decision one should seriously ponder beforehand. Though it is romantic, proposals are not something to take lightly given their cultural symbolism.
One gentleman recently learned that the hard way. The man who was at a baseball game got slapped by his girlfriend after publicly proposing to her with a lollipop ring.
According to the recorded video, the viral incident started with the man stopping his girlfriend as she was walking down the stairs to her seat during the game.
The man then tugged his confused girlfriend near him, kissed her and said: “I love you” as he got down on one knee. The girlfriend was gasping in disbelief with her hand over her mouth, anticipating what would happen next.
Spectators nearby also begin pulling their cameras out to record the “special moment” between the pair. Assuming the proposal would go smoothly, the event’s official camera crew joined to broadcast the moment on the big screens.
But to everyone’s dismay, the proposal quickly went south as the man pulled out a black box from his pocket to reveal a red lollipop ring pop.
Furious, the woman slapped her partner and yelled an expletive while throwing a drink at him.
Although it is uncertain if the proposal was a prank, the incident has left online users divided over the matter. Some believed he was going to propose to her after the prank given the smaller box in his left pocket.
But others have criticised the man for embarrassing his partner publicly in this way. One user wrote: “The guy pulled a jerk move. If he cannot be serious for something important imagine what type of clown he is day to day.”
Another suggests this to be a big red relationship flag. “That’s an indication of how the rest of his life would go marrying her ... move on dude.”
However, some have also defended him, stating that it was harsh of her to react that way. “I get that she didn’t like this, but it’s no reason to slap him across the face. Especially in front of thousands.”
So, what are your thoughts? Do you think he deserved it, or was she too harsh?
Watch the clip here!