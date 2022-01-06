Man jailed for choking his date to smell her feet

SINGAPOREAN student Cheong Jia Jin was sentenced to eight months in prison for assaulting a woman while on a date with her. The 24-year-old reportedly asked the woman to shoot a TikTok video together in the stairwell of a car park at Changi Airport.

However, as soon as filming began, he proceeded to strangle her, causing her to lose consciousness.

“He decided to choke her until she was unconscious so that he could smell her feet as he had a fetish. The victim struggled for around 15 seconds, trying in vain to grab something to break free, before she became unconscious,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan during the court hearing of the case.

Cheong then lifted her shirt, intending to touch her breasts while she was unconscious. But quickly changed his mind moments before she woke up.

Once she regained consciousness, the woman found herself resting on Cheong’s lap. She then immediately composed herself before gathering her things and running away.