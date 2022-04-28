Man makes over RM 8K from selling used socks online

ONLY FANS user, Billy-Joe Gray is making a living from selling his used socks online. The Chelsea native is making a whopping £1,600 (RM 8747.18) per month. Gray who runs his OnlyFans page with his fiancee, got the idea after a follower asked him about it.

“I started OnlyFans just over a year ago and through OnlyFans, you get requests for items of clothing, whether that be socks, boxers or gym tops,“ Gray said in a recent interview.

While many seem to have a fascination with his underwear, it is his socks that drive the bulk of his income. Gray can indeed easily sell up to 12 pairs a week for between £10 and £30 a pair - which adds up to £360.

He claims to wear the socks for days at a time before mailing them off to customers in zip-lock bags. According to him, users prefer his socks to be sweaty and stenched.