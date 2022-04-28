Man makes over RM 8K from selling used socks online

ONLY FANS user, Billy-Joe Gray is making a living from selling his used socks online. The Chelsea native is making a whopping £1,600 (RM 8747.18) per month. Gray who runs his OnlyFans page with his fiancee, got the idea after a follower asked him about it.
“I started OnlyFans just over a year ago and through OnlyFans, you get requests for items of clothing, whether that be socks, boxers or gym tops,“ Gray said in a recent interview.
While many seem to have a fascination with his underwear, it is his socks that drive the bulk of his income. Gray can indeed easily sell up to 12 pairs a week for between £10 and £30 a pair - which adds up to £360.
He claims to wear the socks for days at a time before mailing them off to customers in zip-lock bags. According to him, users prefer his socks to be sweaty and stenched.
Hence, he would store his gym socks which he uses for one to three days. But if users want it differently, Gray would fulfil it for an extra charge.
“A lot of guys had interest in it, because I have massive support from the LGBTQ+ community. They’re like my main audience. They help support my page and I do videos and content for them on my website as well as through TikTok and Instagram,“ he said.
He added, “Social media is so big and wide. It can take one video going viral on TikTok and getting thousands of views, and from that, you’ll have loads of people wanting to buy your socks. If I can sell my used socks for £10, £20 or £30 a time, I will.”
Despite his unconventional choice of career, Gray’s family and friends are fully supportive of him pursuing this as a full-time career.