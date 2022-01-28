Rabbit owner gets her assignments eaten by her pet

MANY of us have devised ingenious ways to delay the submission of our homework when we were in school. Whether it was because we supposedly forgot about it, or our dog ate our homework, these excuses are merely to hide our disinterest in the task.

However, this appeared not to be the case for one student. According to her lecturer on Twitter, the student had completed her assignments on time. But unfortunately, she could not hand them in time because her pet rabbit had eaten them.

“In my 9 years of teaching, this is the 1st time where one of my students told me that her assignments had been eaten by the rabbit. Should I laugh, or cry, or be mad? Oh god!” said the teacher in her tweet.