Rabbit owner gets her assignments eaten by her pet

MANY of us have devised ingenious ways to delay the submission of our homework when we were in school. Whether it was because we supposedly forgot about it, or our dog ate our homework, these excuses are merely to hide our disinterest in the task.
However, this appeared not to be the case for one student. According to her lecturer on Twitter, the student had completed her assignments on time. But unfortunately, she could not hand them in time because her pet rabbit had eaten them.
“In my 9 years of teaching, this is the 1st time where one of my students told me that her assignments had been eaten by the rabbit. Should I laugh, or cry, or be mad? Oh god!” said the teacher in her tweet.
Regardless, she was willing to accept the excuse despite feeling “stunned and speechless”. Therefore, the student was given a second chance to resubmit her assignments on a new deadline.
The story has since gone viral on Twitter, garnering over 5,000 re-tweets and many interesting replies. In fact, many netizens could relate to the pupil’s story.
One user recalled the time his pet rabbit bit his documents, vape pen and bag. Another detailed how his cat ended up destroying much of his stuff. “It (the cat) has peed on my laptop, bitten a handphone charger cable that was purchased not even a day ago.”
So, what do you think? Do you buy her story, or do you think she is a genius who cleverly escape her punishment?