Real-life Rapunzel goes viral for cutting hair after 19 years

A TIKTOK user likened to a real-life Rapunzel has gone viral for cutting her 4ft-long hair after 19 years. The TikTok star named Vanessa Rasmusson decided to cut her hair after realising how her self-confidence was tangled around it.

When she was seven, the mum-of-two had her hair cut short. However, she hated how she looked and swore that she would never cut her hair again.

She said: “I loved having long hair and I was curious to see how long it would grow. I never expected that my hair would grow to my calves!

“But it just kept growing. In fact, I saw the most growth in my hair when I had my two kids.”

But as her locks grew longer and longer, people started praising her for it. She even managed to amass a strong following on TikTok because of her hair.

“People began to compliment me on my long hair all the time. I was noticed for my long hair and it became tied up in my identity and self-worth.

“Of course, sometimes it felt nice to have a compliment but increasingly it started to make me feel uncomfortable. I wished that people would see that there was more to me than my hair.”