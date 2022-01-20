Suria KLCC repaints CNY pagoda after public cry

SURIA KLCC has repainted its CNY decorative pagoda following public criticism. The decorative structure which is located at its entrance drew much criticism for resembling prayer paraphernalia – a decoration that is burnt during the Qingming Festival (Tomb-sweeping Day) to honour one’s ancestors.

In fact, many netizens took issue with the pagoda as it was made from paper, and very much resemble a paper house when it was lit up at night. Some even compared it to a columbarium.

However, the management of Suria KLCC was receptive to the matter, and was quick to solve the issue at hand. Last week, workers were seen changing the aesthetics of the structure.

For instance, the roof of the pagoda which was initially green is now yellow. In addition, more red lanterns were added as props. Although the mall drew much flak for its design this year, Suria KLCC’s previous CNY assembly was always well received.