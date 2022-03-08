Technician fixes air-cond for free after learning about customer’s financial struggles

A TECHNICIAN from Ipoh has proven once again that not all heroes wear capes. The local technician who works in Xin Foong Air Condition Enterprise helped fix a 15-year-old customer’s air-cond for free after learning about her family’s financial struggles. According to the company’s Facebook post, the teenager had wanted to surprise her mother by fixing the spoilt air-cond unit in their home. Despite not having much cash, she reached out to the local technician for his service. “How much is the repair fee? Will it be more than RM50?” asked the adorable teenager.

The man was unable to quote a price as he did not know the severity of the damage. But before they could proceed, she informed him that she only had RM50. Aside from that, she also revealed that her mother had no money to pay for the service and her father was not with them. “The air-cond isn’t working and all of us feel so hot every night. It will cost us RM400 to fix it but we don’t have the money,” she shared. The man was then prompted to ask her for her address. To which she again asked: “it won’t be more than RM50 right?” The technician nonchalantly responded: “You are so adorable. Don’t worry, just give me the address.”