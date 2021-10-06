Viral video simulates what schizophrenics see and hear daily

A Tiktok video which simulates what a person with schizophrenia sees went viral recently and it helped to shed light on the plight of those suffering from this mental health issue.

People who aren’t affected by schizophrenia can find it hard to understand and empathise with those who are living with the condition.

According to WHO, schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder which affects 20 million people worldwide. People with schizophrenia experience distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language and sense of self and behaviour.

They experience hallucinations (hearing voices or seeing things that are not there) or delusions. Schizophrenia can affect a person’s quality of life. It can affect their performance in school and at work too.

In the Tiktok video, viewers can see vague images of faces all around them with constant whispers and chatters. It can be really scary for schizophrenics to see and hear things that are not there, especially if it’s their first time.