Viral video simulates what schizophrenics see and hear daily

A Tiktok video which simulates what a person with schizophrenia sees went viral recently and it helped to shed light on the plight of those suffering from this mental health issue.
People who aren’t affected by schizophrenia can find it hard to understand and empathise with those who are living with the condition.
According to WHO, schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder which affects 20 million people worldwide. People with schizophrenia experience distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language and sense of self and behaviour.
They experience hallucinations (hearing voices or seeing things that are not there) or delusions. Schizophrenia can affect a person’s quality of life. It can affect their performance in school and at work too.
In the Tiktok video, viewers can see vague images of faces all around them with constant whispers and chatters. It can be really scary for schizophrenics to see and hear things that are not there, especially if it’s their first time.
Some netizens who saw the video felt seen and understood.
“I heard something like this. To the point I can’t handle it. From low voice to very loud voice to the point I find myself covering my ears. Yeah,” a netizen wrote.
Another commenter shared that they experiences something similar when they were on medication. “I used to be in this kind of situation when taking this one medication. Luckily enough the doc decided to change it and no more after that,” they wrote.
“Sometimes I see faces on random patterns or even walls. They’re not faces, idk how to explain. It’s like seeing shapes in clouds,” another person wrote.
“I’ve never been to any therapist but I swear sometimes I hear a voice talking to me. Sometimes waking me up in my sleep, screaming in my ears,” someone else commented.
“I hear stuff like this but we still don’t know why. I see the same face as well but only around corners and in dark spots, it’s like a ghost idk,” another commenter wrote.
Hopefully, the video can help spread more awareness about schizophrenia and what schizophrenics experience daily.
If you think you need mental health help and support, don’t be afraid to seek professional help from registered psychologists or psychiatrists.