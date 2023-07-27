Viral video; Toddler relaxing with venomous snake at babysitter’s house

A video went viral last week showing a toddler and a poisonous snake in Bagan Serai, Perak, getting a bit too close for comfort and has since sparked fury on TikTok.

The snake that was crawling between the child’s legs was an Egyptian cobra, also known locally as a ‘ular senduk’, according to the user @mummy_miazaraa.

The boy can be seen stomping on the snake, adding a cherry on top, however the boy didn’t appear to be frightened by it.

The young child behaved calmly and quietly during the entire TikTok video while immersed in his own world.

It was very sweet to observe a child playing so innocently with a wild animal while being completely oblivious to its hazards and dangers.

However, due to all the hateful comments, the boy’s mother, Yana, said that the snake was venomous and not a toy and that her son was not hurt during the incident.

The Fire and Rescue department had subsequently caught the snake at the babysitter’s home, according to MalaysiaGazette.

Do share your thoughts on the incident, what would you do if this was your child?