Woman gets approval from chihuahuas for romantic partner

JAHNNALEE RANDALL is not interested in going out with guys of whom her chihuahuas are not fond. The 34-year-old owner of two chihuahuas – Gizmo and Starleena – is adamant that she could never date someone her furry friends dislike.

“I don’t date much, I like to be alone,” she explained. “But if I were to meet someone, the dogs would have to approve. If Gizmo didn’t like the person, there’s no way I could date them. Dogs are smart and can pick up on everything. I would trust their intuition.”

She added, “I think dogs are so special, loving and loyal. Unfortunately, humans aren’t as much like that.” Due to this, Randall spends all of her time with her dogs, pampering them and bringing them wherever she goes.

In fact, she is not shy to admit that she has invested over £40,000 (RM217,500) on her furry friends throughout the years. From having over 300 garments of clothing to 12 sets of shoes each, Randall always makes sure they have a new outfit for every occasion.