Vivy Yusof’s ‘dUCk’ brand accused of copying designs

PETALING JAYA: Celebrity businesswoman Vivy Yusoff has been accused by model-visual artiste Nia Atasha Rosli (commonly known as Sleepyllama) of plagiarising her 2-year-old design.

Nia took to Instagram and posted comparisons between her designs and Vivy’s to point out the similarities. “ “2 years ago I released a scarf collaboration that I designed and illustrated with @soonaru (local modest-wear brand), and 2 years later today I learned that dUCk released something a little too similar,” Nia said on Instagram.

Vivy has denied the allegation of plagiarism saying, “dUCk didn’t copy as past accusations say. This print is our print that we developed and you would’ve seen it in our Threesome Pen stationary set.”