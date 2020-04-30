Volunteer shares story of Rohingya teenager’s terrifying journey to Malaysia

A VOLUNTEER who chose to stay anonymous to protect her identity along with a Rohingya student, shared her student’s heroic story on her personal blog.

Mohamed (not his real name) was only 11-years-old when he decided to leave the state of Rakhine, Myanmar alone, leaving behind his family.

The student shed light on curfews and restriction of movement imposed by the Myanmar government on the Rohingya community. He said, complying with the military orders were not enough to stay safe - as military personnel could barge into their homes anytime and kill them.

Realising that there was no future in Rakhine, he decided to find a new place to live and made his walk to a coastal village to hop on a boat that was crowded with more than 800 people.

He said the boat journey took almost three weeks before they reached Thailand. There Mohamed had to live in a jungle hidden, and had to pay RM3,000 to be brought into Malaysia - the money was given by a relative.

Arriving in Malaysia, Mohamed found a school that taught Arabic and English. He claims to have a desire to enhance his fluency in the English language and become a software engineer.

He emphasised that Rohingyas in Malaysia are seeking refuge from genocide in Myanmar. Clarifying that some of them would successfully resettle in other countries, the majority would end up staying in Malaysia until the region of Rakhine becomes peaceful to return.