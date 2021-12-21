$!Volunteers flock to local Gurdwara to prepare meals for stranded flood victims

WITH more than 50,000 people losing their homes in Malaysia after the country faced its worst floods for years, a local Gurdwara in Petaling Jaya has sprung into action after thousands of stranded people asked for help on social media.

Since Sunday, volunteers of all races have been helping out at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya to prepare free vegetarian and halal meals to be sent out to the flood-affected areas in the Klang Valley from as early as 8 am.

The Gurdwara Sahib is a place of worship for the Sikhs and they have Langgar which are vegetarian meals cooked by volunteers daily that are served to everyone for free.

According to @SikhInside, they have been sending out hot meals, rations, hygiene kits, water bottles, and many other daily necessities.

However, the group still needs more volunteers with four-wheel drives that can help reach the flooded areas.

Those who require food assistance or would like to find out if you can help are encouraged to contact the GSPJ’s flood foodbank/help hotline at 010-2174556.