Voters in Penang banned for wearing shorts

WE have now seen numerous infographics and cheat sheets with the many dos and don’ts of voting. While some voters may still have problems adhering to the regulations, some cases can be overlooked.

A middle-aged male voter was denied entry to the polling place because he was wearing knee shorts, according to Wang Lili, a Pakatan Harapan candidate, today on August 12.

The incident occurred at the Voulabi National Secondary School polling place around 7.45 am, according to Sin Chew Daily.

However, the elderly man was instructed to return and cast another ballot.

Wang Lilli contacted the person in charge and clarified that there was no policy regarding voting attire when she learnt about the occurrence.

In the end, the candidate Wang Lilli ensured that no more voters were barred from exercising their right to vote, while the man in shorts acknowledged the fact that he wore shorts.

She reportedly believes that the shorts incident proves that many people may harbour strong beliefs and that the practise of acting as a “morality police” had turned out to be a highly risky trend.