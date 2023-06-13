Want to land a job at Tesla? Head to Cyberjaya for a walk-in interview on June 17

IN March, Malaysians were greeted with the news that Tesla, the leading BEV company in the world, would be making its way to Malaysia. And now, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer is hosting a walk-in interview in Cyberjaya on June 17.

Interested? The interview will take place at Cyberview Sdn Bhd, a technology park and office space based in Cyberjaya.

There are numerous positions to apply for, including;

• Sales Advisor / Inside Sales Advisor

• Enterprise Sales Advisor

• Delivery Advisor

• Customer Support Specialist

• Service Advisor

Those interested are asked to bring a printed copy of their resume and visit the Cyberview office between 12 and 4 p.m and no pre-registration is required.

Do take note that the walk-in interview does not actually cover all the roles Tesla is currently hiring. We spotted that on the Tesla careers website, there are a wider selection of vacancies in Kuala Lumpur itself.

For more details on these roles, head to: https://www.tesla.com/careers/search/?site=MY&location=Kuala%20Lumpur

But this wouldn’t be a first for a Malaysian to be working for Tesla. Fakhirah Khairuddin, an alumna of MARA Junior Science College (MRSM), landed a job at Tesla as a technical training robotics engineering instructor.