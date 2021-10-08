$!Watch aespa go to battle in Savage MV

Kpop girl group aespa just dropped their first-ever mini album Savage. The album contains six tracks in total in various genres: Savage, Aenergy, I’ll Make You Cry, Yeppi Yeppi, Iconic and Lucid Dream.
The title track Savage is a trap genre song with an aggressive drum beat and bass line. The song has already racked up over 31 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours after its release.
Savage tells the story of how aespa and their avatars “ae” receive the help of “naevis” and head out to KWANGYA (a lawless virtual realm) to fight the villainous Black Mamba.
For those who are new to the aespa universe, here’s what you need to know.
The girl group aespa consists of four members: Karina, Winter, Giselle, and NingNing and each of the girls has a virtual avatar called ‘ae’ (pronounced as ‘eye’) that exists in another dimension known as the FLAT.
An AI called Naevis opens a ‘Port of Soul’ to allow aespa and their aes to SYNK or hang out together in the real world.
However, the villain Black Mamba is disturbing the connection which leads the girls on a mission to restore order.
The Savage MV has been praised by netizens and fans alike for its high production level and stunning visuals.