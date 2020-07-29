Watch I-LAND and IDOL STATION on JOOX’s Kpop Express

Adding to the repertoire, JOOX has launched Kpop Express so fans in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Hong Kong and Macau can watch IDOL STATION- the first-ever JOOX-produced Kpop show, and the new concept reality show I-LAND.

With rising interest in everything Kpop, JOOX has given fans 24/7 access to their favourite idols. Fans got to livestream events such as the Melon Music Awards (MMA) and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The next Kpop group making an appearance is VERIVERY to promote their new album FACE YOU on August 4, 11 and 18.

The show fosters a more intimate relationship between fans and Korean artists via streaming reality and variety shows. Previous episodes already featured SEVENTEEN, Nu’est and ONF, who engaged with fans via real-time chat, music and dance performances and special celebrations.

IDOL STATION is a weekly livestream program featuring ‘oppas’ including members of the hottest Kpop boy bands, which has drawn an average of 500,000 accumulated views per episode across all JOOX markets.

Those who haven’t watch the mega reality show I-LAND can do so now via JOOX. With a total production cost of USD14 million, I-LAND Phase 1 introduced fans to 23 international male idol trainees who battle for a spot to be the next biggest name in the industry. The exclusive weekly program has already accumulated an average of 1 million views per episode on JOOX.

I-LAND will soon enter Phase 2 where 12 out of the 23 trainees will compete to be the final debuting Kpop boy group in the upcoming six episodes. JOOX is also inviting users to vote and support their new idols every week and stand a chance to win special JOOX prizes.

Users can catch the remaining I-LAND episodes Part 1 on July 31 and then follow the young idols’ journey in Part 2, airing every Friday from August 14 to September 18. Fans will never have issues understanding the show thanks to instant subtitles in English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese powered by advanced AI technology on JOOX.

JOOX also provides users music videos such as BLACKPINK’s How You Like That, as well as the original soundtrack of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. JOOX users can also experience the full Kpop vibe by perusing the Top 200 Korean Hits playlist.

“Consumers all over the world have embraced a dramatic lifestyle change in the first half of 2020, which includes the way they consume media such as music. As more people see the value of entertainment livestreams, JOOX is also further setting its sights on bringing fans more of the content they love, such as the first-ever JOOX exclusive program IDOL STATION, which allows fans to interact with their idols, and I-LAND, the brand-new, spectacular K-Pop talent show,” said Angie Tan, Head of JOOX Malaysia.

“JOOX will definitely continue supporting the growth of Korean artistry’s influence all over Asia and globally. Fans deserve only the best, so we always make sure that we provide them the hottest offerings in K-Pop and Korean culture, including the biggest music events, live shows and music releases,” Angie added.

Download JOOX from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or JOOX website to start your exciting music journey today!