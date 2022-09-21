‘We add one more for Malaysia’ - Chong Wei

MALAYSIAN badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei has announced that he and his wife are expecting their third child.

Taking to his official Facebook page to share a lovely post in conjunction with Malaysia Day, he also surprised everyone by ending his post with the pregnancy announcement.

The 40-year-old badminton legend also shared that although he has received a ton of lucrative offers to coach overseas, his heart is invested in Malaysia. “I stayed (because) Malaysia (is) much better,” he said.

Like many others, Chong Wei dreams of a better Malaysia for the future generation.

“Imagine a Malaysia without racial politics. Imagine a Malaysia with qualified educated politicians/ leaders. Imagine a Malaysia with one strong advanced school system,” he added.

Chong Wei concluded his posting with a family snapshot of him holding the baby ultrasound (sonogram) while his sons Terrance and Kingston hug their pregnant mom.

He cheekily shared that while Terrance doesn’t care if it’s a baby boy or girl, older son Kingston would prefer a sister so that there’s one less person to fight over the Nintendo switch.