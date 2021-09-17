$!Wedding bells for supermodel Jasmine Tookes

Another Victoria’s Secret Angel got hitched! Supermodel Jasmine Tookes tied the knot with Juan David Borrero in Quito on Sept 4. Borrero is the son of Ecuador’s vice-president and also works as a Snapchat executive. The 30-year-old model wore a custom Zuhair Murad gown and shared on her Instagram story that she drew inspiration for her bridal look from Grace Kelly.

The bridal gown is elegant with its sheer lace bodice, high neckline, a keyhole back and long sleeves. The gown features a removable skirt with a train measuring 4.5 metres and allows her to have a sleeker look at the reception. The model also paired the dress with a lace-trimmed veil which was even longer than her train. “I sent him my inspiration, and he drew up the most beautiful and timeless dress that I have ever seen,” Tookes told Vogue.

Her wedding doubled as a mini Victoria’s Secret Angels reunion as well with models Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Shanina Shaik, Kelsey Merritt and Sara Sampaio as part of her bridesmaid entourage. The wedding day was especially touching for Josephine Skriver because Tookes is her best friend. Together they founded Joja, a platform on Instagram where they share their fitness workouts together with the world.