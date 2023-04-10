Wedding guests receive groceries as door gift

WEDDING DOOR GIFTS these days come in various forms from trinkets as keepsakes to little confectionery treats handed to guests as a token of appreciation for attending the bride and groom’s memorable day.

Recently, a wedding guest received what can be considered an unusual doorgift containing grocery staples.

A viral video on TikTok by @malaysianupdatenews showed the reveal of the door gift containing food staples but with a slight upgrade such as a packet of basmathi rice, one flour packet, a packet of white sugar, a small packet of coconut milk, mini spice packets and a mini seasoning powder.

The items were neatly packed in a sturdy-looking container.

Netizens praised the wedding party for their generous door gifts as it is not common to find such items as wedding door gifts.

Other netizens even roughly calculated the cost of the door gift to be around RM30.

This door gift can probably cover some grocery shopping for a bit. Would you consider this a good wedding door gift? Leave your thoughts in the comments.