Wee hour raid by Immigration officers left elderly couple traumatised

A squad of immigration agents forced their way into the home of an elderly couple in their 60s, shocking and traumatising them.

The 66-year-old dean of a private university claimed to have been abruptly awakened at 3am by a man shouting “immigration” at their residence in the Putra Majestic condominium in Kuala Lumpur, as reported by a news portal.

According to a news platform, they discovered men chanting “Bangun! Bangun!” while flashing bright lights at them and seen wearing fluorescent jackets, which made them feel utterly afraid.

The uniformed men rudely yelled, “Mana IC?”. The university dean then quickly got out of bed to get his IC.

Although the victim stated that these men neglected to show their own identification, they quickly received criticism for failing to answer the door at three in the morning.

Mek Ke Thong, 68, his wife and a retired matron, said the whole incident left her distressed, violating their sense of privacy.

To conclude, the couple’s son accompanied his father to lodge a police report at Sentul Police station due to the damage on their property.

This seems like such a risky practice by the officers, especially towards the elderly who were completely in shock. Such a shock could also pose health problems to the elderly. Then, who is accountable?