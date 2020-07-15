What has CL been up to?

If you’ve wondered where has CL gone, we’re happy to announce that she does have an album out.

CL left her longtime agency YG Entertainment on December 2, 2019 and released a new project album titled In The Name of Love on December 4, 2019.

The former member of Kpop girl group 2NE1 released her first solo single The Baddest Female seven years ago and fans were excited to hear from her again.

According to Billboard, In The Name of Love featured six tracks and explored a different style covering alt-R&B tunes, tropical dance melodies, raps and ballads.

The album was evidently a labour of love because each track is dated and released with an accompanying music video.

In the dance-focused track +ONE AND ONLY180228+, CL sports a traditional Korean mask depicting a bride.