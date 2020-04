Taylor Swift’s performance on Saturday’s One World: Together at Home concert special received outpouring support from her fans for such a vulnerable performance.

Swift performed the song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a song which appeared on her last album, Lover.

In an interview with Variety, she has said that the song is very personal to her because it’s inspired by her mother’s battle with cancer and doesn’t think she would ever perform it live.

"Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness," Swift explained.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family."

"I don't know if I'll ever play it live," she said during a Sirius XM Town Hall event. "It's just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It's hard to sing. It's hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel."

Nevertheless, her decision to sing the song for One World: Together at Home provided a soothing break for those who are trying to live through the day during the pandemic. Her fans expressed their immense pride for her bravery on Twitter.