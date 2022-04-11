Wife pranks husband by pretending to be a ghost

WORKING late at night can be exhausting, but one good thing about it is that you get to go home and reunite with your loved ones.

Most of the time, wives or husbands wait patiently for their spouses to return, but one wife decided to pull a prank, when her husband returned home after midnight.

In a hilarious TikTok video shared on the account @baebakesss, the woman – clad in a long black telekung which covered most of her body – is shown seated on the floor of her living room just in front of the front door, pretending to be a ‘ghost.’

When the husband opened the door, he appeared startled by the unexpected sight. The wife could not contain her laughter and fell backwards.

The good-natured husband was able to see the fun behind the prank, and he playfully wrestled his wife as they both laughed.

It’s always a pleasure to watch a happy couple pulling pranks on each other.