Wife shares hubby’s payslip online and gets suspended at work

RECENTLY, China Press has reported that a lady from China has shared a picture of her and her husband online with the caption “spoiled by my personal ATM.”

Then, she followed up her post with a picture of her husband’s payslip.

She reportedly captioned the picture as “1993’s salary benchmark, so does his salary count as marital assets?”

Many netizens reportedly warned her that because her husband is working at an international investment management company, according to their policy, staff are not allowed to share their salaries with the public.

The company subsequently issued a statement mentioning that said staff has been suspended from work and is currently going through internal investigations.