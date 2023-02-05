Wild elephant duo tears down homeowner’s gate

A HOME OWNER was recently greeted by a not-so-surprise visitor, a pair of wild elephants, as they crashed into their home early in the morning.

A TikTok clip of the incident explained that the house in Taman Sri Lambak, Kluang had encountered the wild elephants ‘visiting’ for the second time, at the same spot where the gate was demolished twice.

“The homeowner had just renovated the gate just for it to be demolished again,” captioned the video.

The security footage showed the first elephant efficiently knocking down the gate and casually entering the premises at 5.03am on April 28.

An elephant cub followed soon after, also wandering about the premises, sticking close to its parent.

It is said the elephants crashed their home because the homeowner’s dog was too loud, which vexed the wild creatures.

“Actually, the elephants were angry that the (homeowner’s) dog was being too noisy,” the account owner clarified in the comments section of the video.

Not only that, another video uploaded also said that the residential area had wild elephants frequently passing by and that it was a normal occurrence.

“Every night, the residents at Taman Sri Lambak will have elephants visiting them,” the video’s caption said.