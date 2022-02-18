Wild elephant invades Perak army camp in search of food

OVER the past few weeks, we have been seeing viral videos and pictures of wild animals that have ventured into human territory, mainly due to their natural habitats getting destroyed due to deforestation.
This week, we have another incident of a wild animal encroaching into a human settlement, this time in Perak.
A wild elephant was spotted entering an army camp, believed to be Kem Sri Banding. Videos of the tense incident went viral over social media.
In one video, which appeared to have been shot by a soldier from a distance, the elephant could be seen breaking the windows of an army barracks in an attempt to get inside.
A man could be heard speculating that perhaps the elephant was actually searching for food.
Another video, taken from within a barracks building, revealed an even closer encounter. It showed that the elephant had stuck its entire head through the window and had used its trunk to knock over furniture.
Some soldiers attempted to chase off the animal by throwing small objects at it. In the end, the elephant managed to grab hold of an item with its trunk and appeared to leave.
The incident was believed to have taken place on Feb 14. According to Yusoff Shariff, director of the Perak division of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN), this was not the first time a wild elephant had broken into the camp.
In January 2018, another elephant had entered the camp, but had died after being electrocuted on the electric fence that ran around the camp’s perimeter.
Yusoff said: “This [latest incident] may have occurred because the electric fence may have been damaged or not maintained properly.”