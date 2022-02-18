Wild elephant invades Perak army camp in search of food

OVER the past few weeks, we have been seeing viral videos and pictures of wild animals that have ventured into human territory, mainly due to their natural habitats getting destroyed due to deforestation.

This week, we have another incident of a wild animal encroaching into a human settlement, this time in Perak.

A wild elephant was spotted entering an army camp, believed to be Kem Sri Banding. Videos of the tense incident went viral over social media.

In one video, which appeared to have been shot by a soldier from a distance, the elephant could be seen breaking the windows of an army barracks in an attempt to get inside.

A man could be heard speculating that perhaps the elephant was actually searching for food.