Woman accidentally sends resume with boyfriend’s flirty message

RECENTLY netizens had a good laugh over a tweet posted by Aznam (@nikakmal100), a career consultant about an applicant who sent a formal email requesting to join his company for an internship.

The student, said to have graduated from a Business Adminstration course, had attached her resume along with the email.

The email was well-written, however, the prospective candidate had overlooked one important part – a forwarded message included in the correspondence.

It appears that her resume was originally written for her by her boyfriend, and he included a note at the bottom, which she had unknowingly forwarded to her prospective employer.

The message from the boyfriend read: “Here’s your resume sayang, if there’s anything that needs to be improved, let me know. I love you sayang. Muaah!!”

Azman stated in his tweet that this is an example of carelessness, and advised candidates to not follow this mistake as it would leave interviewers with a bad impression.

Nonetheless, Twitters users were amused by the honest mistake. However, many mentioned that it is important to learn how to send emails, as it is one of the official communication platforms.

Always remember to double check your emails before sending them!