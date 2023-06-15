Woman accused by boyfriend for wanting to save face after reminding him to change old car for safety purposes

SOMETIMES when it comes to cars, some people see it more than just a car, probably cherishing it for its sentimental value. However, if said car is showing signs of decay, it is wise to change to a new model for safety’s sake.

A woman shared on the Facebook page XUAN Play that her boyfriend refuses to see eye to eye with her on replacing his old car of over 20 years.

Her boyfriend of seven years has been driving the old car since their college days when they started dating, which worries her due to safety reasons.

“Many of the car’s parts are falling apart. Seriously. Every time I get in the car, I am scared that the car door would fall off out of nowhere,” she said in her post.

The anonymous woman then suggested that he swap his older car for a Perodua Axia, which is the least expensive, just as long as the vehicle is safe.