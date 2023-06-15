Woman accused by boyfriend for wanting to save face after reminding him to change old car for safety purposes

SOMETIMES when it comes to cars, some people see it more than just a car, probably cherishing it for its sentimental value. However, if said car is showing signs of decay, it is wise to change to a new model for safety’s sake.
A woman shared on the Facebook page XUAN Play that her boyfriend refuses to see eye to eye with her on replacing his old car of over 20 years.
Her boyfriend of seven years has been driving the old car since their college days when they started dating, which worries her due to safety reasons.
“Many of the car’s parts are falling apart. Seriously. Every time I get in the car, I am scared that the car door would fall off out of nowhere,” she said in her post.
The anonymous woman then suggested that he swap his older car for a Perodua Axia, which is the least expensive, just as long as the vehicle is safe.
“With his current salary, he can definitely buy a new car like a Perodua Axia. I begged him to think about it for the sake of being safe on the road,” she added.
With her constantly reminding her boyfriend about changing his old car to a newer model, he began to accuse her of “caring too much about what others think”, which to her was definitely not the case.
Just having to remind her boyfriend about the issue has been an upsetting ordeal and she feels bad for bringing it up.
Netizens were mainly on the woman’s side, pointing out the boyfriend’s mindset not seeing her point of view.
“It is best to look for a new partner who values life and takes other people’s safety into account,” a netizen advised.
“This is my first time hearing about someone asking to buy the Axia model as someone who cares about saving face,” a netizen remarked.
“There’s no need to change cars here. Change your boyfriend,” a netizen bluntly said.