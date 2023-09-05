Woman almost scammed after receiving fraudulent message pretending to be a ‘courier company’

SCAMMERS, primarily online, have plagued the nation in recent years, boldly posing as multinational corporations and authority figures out of their many roles, to deceive people into giving their money, without realising they have been duped until it is too late.

A woman has recently shared on social media of her experience of nearly being robbed of her money after receiving a set of suspicious messages regarding her ‘missing parcel’.

The woman, Gillian Lu, posted the episode on her Facebook account stating that she had received a text message from an unknown number claiming to be a courier service, stating that her address was missing hence her parcel could not be delivered.

The message included a link that would lead her to a website to fill in her personal information, as in her address to change it and claim a new delivery. Gillian just clicked the link to the website as she did not suspect anything wrong at that moment.

“As I went through the website, I was going to enter my bank card details and notice that they used the word ‘titular’ which was strange.

“So, I looked up the meaning of the word in the dictionary and then called the courier company’s customer service,” she explained in her post.

Gillian spoke to the customer service staff, asking her about the website and message to which the representative informed her that the message and the website were a scam.

“The customer service staff was so worried that I gave away my bank card information but luckily, I did not,” she added.

Gillian hopes that her post serves as a reminder to be aware of such messages in order to not fall victim to these fraudsters.

Many netizens also shared screenshots of receiving said scam messages, relating to Gillian’s experience.