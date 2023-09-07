Woman asked to cancel trip by driver in fear of a car breakdown due to being overweight

THERE is no denying that e-hailing drivers have cancelled on us when we have booked a ride with them. There are various reasons why they have cancelled the ride. However, some reasons may be more offensive to the passenger, leaving a bad impression.

A woman recently went through the appalling experience of being body shamed by an e-hailing driver due to her weight.

The woman @izzatdalphia posted on Twitter that the driver told her to ‘cancel the trip’ because she is ‘big & overweight’ and to add salt to the wound, the driver drove at a slower pace and did not bother to switch on the air-conditioning during the ride.

“He (kept) talking about how he can’t go fast because his car could (break down) because I’m overweight.

“What kind of service is this? And yes he (drove slowly) and didn’t want to switch on (the) air-conditioning,“ Izzat said in her post.

She even mentioned that the driver was driving a Honda City which she claimed was in ‘good condition’.

“His car is in good condition, which is why I found it strange why he would say such things,“ she said in the comment section.