On 16 December 2020, a woman was beaten up by an irate driver at a condominium in Taman Desa Petaling and shared her ordeal in a Facebook post.

She was driving towards the condominium car park only to find that the entrance was obstructed by a dark blue Mercedes Benz.

She waited for a few minutes and when the car did not move, she gave a honk to alert the driver in front.

However, the driver of the Mercedes Benz confronted her once she parked her car.

He asked whether she was the one who honked at him. When she admitted that it was her, he grabbed her hair without warning and started laying punches.

Terrified, she ran and hid behind a car while calling her dad. While this was all happening, the irate driver walked away like nothing happened.

Her dad found her bleeding from the mouth and gums, and she was wearing braces. They decided to call the police while the security guard brought the perpetrator down to the carpark.