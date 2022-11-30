Woman bombarded with lewd comments by random men

MANY women have been increasingly sexualised nowadays especially on the Internet from eating to simply walking, in which they are lobbed with sexually charged comments.

A Twitter user, @ericsofiee had posted screenshots of lewd, inappropriate comments left under a TikTok video, posted by @fienajeeha, enjoying some sushi recently.

“The woman on the right is filming herself eating like a normal person but apparently, there are still some stupid men here,” she said in her Twitter post.

Some of the sexual comments in the screenshots include:

“Her husband is a lucky man,” a netizen commented inappropriately.

“Can someone out there tell what I’m thinking now,” another netizen added in a mischievous tone.

“Even two is possible for her,” a netizen said.

The video has since had its comments section disabled in the wake of these sexually charged comments.

Netizens under the Twitter post, which garnered over 18,000 likes, 504 comments and over 13,900 retweets, had blasted the disgusting comments.

“A video of a woman eating is such a problem now. What is wrong with these men? I, too, have had a similar experience and I stalked their TikTok profile, found their girlfriends’ social media and tagged them under their boyfriends’ comments who sexualised others,” a netizen posted.

“Before dating a man, check their replies and likes on social media platforms. These men do not deserve women,” another netizen commented.

“This is the same thing as eating ice cream without a spoon in public. I am willing to buy the ones that have the spoon because I do not want strange men staring at me, with those kinds of thoughts. It is difficult being a woman at times,” a netizen added.

Meanwhile, the video creator, Fie had commented under the post on Twitter saying that the lewd comments had traumatized her and left her feeling insecure with her mouth

“Hi. I’m the owner of the video and to be honest, all those comments really traumatized me and made me feel insecure with my own mouth,” Fie recalled.