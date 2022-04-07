Woman cancels dream wedding after discovering fiance’s ‘secret’ folder

IT is said that when someone shows you their true colours, do not try to repaint them. Instead, believe and accept it even though it can be devastating.

This was something a TikTok user only known as Maria had to do after discovering the ugly truth about her fiance.

As revealed on her TikTok account , the 25-year-old pulled the plug on her dream wedding after learning about her fiance’s porn folder on his computer.

“Imagine being engaged, 3 months away from your dream wedding, invitations are sent, and on a random Thursday finding out your fiance has been hiding a porn folder which included photos of your sisters and his co-workers,” she wrote.

On how she first discovered the folder, she explained that he had been assisting her in looking for a job. Since her computer was not working, he was applying for a job on her behalf. So, he downloaded her resume to his work computer.

Much to his dismay, he accidentally exposed himself when he went to his folder files to look for her resume, where the files were downloaded. “When he clicked on the folder file, I saw photos of my sisters and others.”

She then called off the wedding soon after the incident.

Her story has since garnered a lot of attention online, racking up more than 850,000 views on TikTok. Many users have also reached out to lend their support.

One person said: “Better than a divorce babe. Saved yourself.” Another related their own experience: “This just happened to me this week... 2 months from wedding and found his Apple Watch with his escort texts still in it from last week. Devastating.”

So what do you think? Would you have done the same thing if you were in this situation?