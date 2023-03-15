Woman caught neighbour on video throwing cat poop from apartment balcony

OWNING a pet is a huge responsibility, especially living in high-rise buildings. It is crucial to ensure the other residents are not affected because you own a pet on the same premises.

A viral video on TikTok had been circulating of a woman’s neighbour throwing out her cat’s poop off their apartment balcony in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

In the video, it was seen that the neighbour was throwing out the poop as far as they could while sifting the litter box.

“POV (point of view): Tutorial on throwing away cat poop,” TikTok user @tyaraulfa1 wrote in the video.

In the comments, Tyara responded to a netizen that she had already filed a complaint to her apartment management.

The viral video was shared on Twitter and a user, @atehhhhhhhhh shared her ordeal dealing with cat poop flung toward her balcony several times.

Ateh said that she had spoken to her neighbour but had been reprimanded instead, and her complaints to the building’s management had supposedly fallen on deaf ears.

“This is my house balcony. It has been five times so far if I can recall. When I brought up this issue to the owner of the apartment above mine, I got scolding in return.

“I complained to the management but I do not expect much from them. I hope they get their guidance from God,” she wrote in her Twitter thread.

In fact, Ateh’s apartment management has a no pets policy implemented, but the apartment unit’s owner above her had not been confronted for their actions.

“There is a (no pets) policy but the management is weak,” she added.

Ateh’s post captured many netizen’s attention and she was advised to head to the Commissioner Of Buildings (COB) to resolve the issue.