Woman caught on camera urinating in building in JB, video goes viral

Screen grab from the viral video on social media.Screen grab from the viral video on social media.

A WOMAN was caught on camera urinating in a building in Johor Bahru, which has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, a man confronts the woman, who is seen squatting on the floor behind a room, and berates her for her behavior.

Although it is unconfirmed, some netizens believe the woman is a Singaporean.

The incident has sparked condemnation from netizens, who criticised the woman for her shameful act.

“What’s her problem? Why couldn’t she find a toilet at an eatery nearby?,“ said one netizen.