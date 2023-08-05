Woman caught on camera urinating in building in JB, video goes viral

A WOMAN was caught on camera urinating in a building in Johor Bahru, which has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, a man confronts the woman, who is seen squatting on the floor behind a room, and berates her for her behavior.
Although it is unconfirmed, some netizens believe the woman is a Singaporean.
The incident has sparked condemnation from netizens, who criticised the woman for her shameful act.
“What’s her problem? Why couldn’t she find a toilet at an eatery nearby?,“ said one netizen.