Woman charged RM40 for small pack of gummies

A woman was recently charged a whopping amount of RM40 for a small packet of gummies.

Taking to her Facebook account, Nabilla Aisha shared her expensive purchase where it started off with her child fussing that she wanted some sweets. So Nabilla stopped by a local sweet shop.

At the shop, Nabilla told the shop’s staff that she only wanted the 150 gram (g) bag since that was the minimum amount set for purchase by the shop and told the the woman to mix the gummies.

“I assumed that she would budget it as the 150g that I requested. When it was time to pay, she charged me RM40.

“I told the worker that it was too expensive – but she said that 100 gram of gummies cost over RM14. But, I noticed that she did not include the pricing on the (container),” Nabilla recounted her experience in her post.

Nabilla also told the worker to reduce the amount of gummies but the worker could not do so since the gummies were already mixed in the bag and only the top part of the mixed gummies can be removed.

In the end, Nabilla paid the worker RM34 for the gummies.

Netizens were quite taken aback at the price and said that there were even cheaper gummies everywhere else and even compared the exorbitant price to rice.

Not only that, some others pointed out that Nabilla should have refused to pay since she was overcharged the promised amount and even alleged that she could have been scammed.

As consumers, we need to carefully check how much a product is and double confirm with the establishment if said pricing tallies with what was stated to avoid the heartbreak of wasting your money unnecessarily.