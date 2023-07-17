Woman charged RM8.50 for five halved tinned mushrooms at hotpot restaurant

HOTPOT is always a great option for get-togethers since family and friends can huddle together and enjoy a delicious, hot meal. However, in recent years, there have been many complaints by customers being shortchanged when ordering the hotpot ingredients, not getting their money’s worth since it can be an expensive affair.

A woman was recently dumbfounded after she was charged astronomically for a hotpot ingredient which came in the most ridiculous portion.

She shared in Xiaohongshu that the hotpot restaurant she patronised was a highly recommended place by her cousin who sang praises about the “service and environment” as well as the soup base.

Impressed by her cousin’s glowing review of the restaurant, she decided to try out the hotpot restaurant for herself. She was however left flabbergasted upon seeing five halved tinned button mushrooms on her table and later on her bill, the measly portion was a whopping RM8.50.

“It was literally 5 mushrooms cut unevenly in halves to 10 pieces. I laugh everytime I look at the photo.

“Maybe due to not having that much demand, the restaurant decided to serve it that way,” she said in her post.