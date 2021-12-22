Woman claims car was illegally towed after floods

Many have lost their homes and properties due to the recent flooding.

While most Malaysians are volunteering and donating to help the victims, some have taken advantage of this unfortunate situation to conduct unlawful activities.

Recently an Instagram user by the name of Kyra (@wangi_by_cinta) shared how her stranded car almost got towed without her knowledge.

In an Instagram story, Kyra mentioned that the tow truck, with the number plate WXC 3048, had allegedly removed her vehicle registration plate proceeding to tow away her car.