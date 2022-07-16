Woman climbed through McD drive-thru window to make her own meal

RECENTLY, a TikTok user @greergreer, from the United States posted a video of a Caucasian woman climbing through the window of the McDonald’s drive-thru.

The woman wanted to order her meal, but unfortunately, the staff told her that they’ve run out of gloves and therefore cannot take anymore orders due to sanitary concerns.

However, the woman proceeded to climb through the window to make her own meal herself.

The staff can be seen and heard laughing and clapping as she enters the fast food chain restaurant.

The ‘customer’ then asked permission from the manager if she can prepare her own meal.

Rest assured, the incident entertained social media users, and some were even glad that there was no fighting involved as everyone looked like they enjoyed themselves.