Woman complains of RM24 “chap fan”, netizens chide for not referring to prices clearly stated

ECONOMY RICE or famously known as “chap fan” is one of the many delights Malaysian Chinese cuisine has to offer since it is well-known for being a cheap and a convenient stop for lunch, offering a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes.

Of course it is a given that chap fan dishes are priced accordingly and customers should learn how to discern which dish to choose in line with their budget.

Netizens did not take this woman’s side when she lamented her pricey chap fan order on social media.

The woman, Lyenn Ong, shared on Facebook group, 吃的平台, that her economy rice had cost a whopping RM24 but what she did not realise was that she took the more expensive dishes.

Lyenn shared that she only took a portion of stingray, stink beans (petai) and sweet leaves (sayur mani), and upon hearing the amount, she was quite taken aback.

“RM24 economy rice. I thought I heard the pricing wrongly and had to confirm it again. I’m sorry...my poverty has clearly limited my imagination,” she wrote in her post.